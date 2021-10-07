Examining the Supreme Court's use of emergency applications

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now, the federal judge blocked the Texas law after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to do so last month. The court heard an emergency application to stop the law and said no. The court has often blocked actions through emergency applications in the past, but this time a majority said the case was just too, quote, "complex and novel," so they let the law stand. Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused her colleagues of a "breathtaking defiance of the Constitution." That's a quote. Critics took the occasion to question how the court's conservative majority is using emergency orders.

