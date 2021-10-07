The World Health Organization approves the first malaria vaccine
There is huge news in the world of vaccines. We're not talking about COVID, though. Scientists have been trying for generations to find a vaccine for malaria, and they have finally done it. The World Health Organization is recommending the vaccine after a large-scale pilot program found it was safe and reasonably effective in blocking infections in children in three African nations. It could be deployed as early as next year. NPR global health correspondent Jason Beaubien has the story.www.npr.org
