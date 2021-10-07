CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S.-Pakistan relations are at a crossroads

NPR
 6 days ago

U.S.-Pakistan relations are at a crossroads. For the past two decades, the relationship has centered around the war in Afghanistan. Now the U.S. war is over. American troops are gone. So what changes now between the U.S. and Pakistan?. Here's NPR's John Ruwitch. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Relations between the two...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

Post Afghanistan, US-Pakistan relations stand on the edge of a precipice

With the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, Pakistan may have come closer to achieving its long-sought “strategic depth” with respect to its western neighbor, with a Pakistan-friendly government in Kabul. But the Taliban’s victory is also seriously testing Pakistan’s long fraught bilateral relationship with America. For the last 20 years, U.S.-Pakistan relations have been defined by the needs of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. With that war having ended with an outcome as ignominious as a Taliban takeover, the relationship is at a clear crossroads. The outlook isn’t positive. Here’s where things stand.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

G20 meets to find a way to prevent economic collapse and help citizens in Afghanistan

The G20 is holding a special summit on Afghanistan as the country heads toward a humanitarian crisis. President Biden met with other world leaders virtually today to try to figure out a path ahead on Afghanistan. The Taliban have been back - control of the country for almost two months now, and they want international help to stave off an economic collapse. As NPR's Michele Kelemen reports, this is a challenge for much of the world, which doesn't want to lend legitimacy to a group facing international terrorism sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Imran Khan announces special cell to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the setting up of a special body to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan. The Pakistan Prime Minister "directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan," Dawn reported citing a statement from the Khan's office.
MIDDLE EAST
finance-commerce.com

U.S. signals little thaw in trade relations with China

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration offered its strongest signal yet that the United States’ combative economic approach toward China would continue, with senior administration officials saying that President Joe Biden would not immediately lift tariffs on Chinese goods and that he would hold Beijing accountable for trade commitments agreed to during the Trump administration.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Wendy Sherman
PBS NewsHour

U.S. tries to repair relations with France after Australia sub snub

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department said...
WORLD
kcpw.org

U.S.-China Relations in the Biden Era

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: March 31, 2021) — This week a panel discussion on what to expect of U.S.-China relations during the Biden administration, as well as the long history between the two nations and where we go from here. The United States and China are...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cold War#American#Npr#Afghan#Soviets#Navy#Pakistani#The United Nations#State
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boys aged 12 and 18 executed in Colombia after being accused of shoplifting near Venezuela border

The brutal killing of two boys accused of shoplifting in Colombia has reignited fears of militant violence in the country five years after a peace deal between the government and revolutionary group FARC.The boys, aged 12 and 18, were seen in videos posted online bound by the wrists after being detained by civilians in the remote town of Tibu, near the border with Venezuela.They were taken away by armed men on motorcycles and were found dead by the side of the road later on Friday, 8 October, according to local reports. Video from the scene showed the youngest shot in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy