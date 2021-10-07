Watch Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters Perform Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from His Book Tour
Dave Grohl just released his debut book, The Storyteller (Harper Collins) and the Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer is on a solo tour promoting it. During his tour stops he signs books, tells stories from his career, and he plays some music. Dave has also been making the rounds on the interview circuit sharing some of those classic memories. Watch Dave perform the drums to Nirvana’s breakthrough song, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from Town Hall in New York City!www.ghostcultmag.com
