NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is back, and Disney’s “Aladdin” is ready to spread a little magic. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated movie, first opened on Broadway in 2014. “Aladdin” resumed performances Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Theatre. “We’re getting to tell the story we’ve been telling for a long time, but now in a new way,” actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie, told CBS2 earlier this month. Disney’s “The Lion King” returned on Sept. 14. Disney’s “Frozen” was also running on Broadway before shows closed due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020, but it announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen.

