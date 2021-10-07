James David Redding III

Fast-growing Russian VOD platform KION is bringing a diverse slate of original content to Mipcom this year as it tries to replicate its domestic success in the international market. Six months after the streaming service was launched by telecom giant MTS, company execs say they’re aiming to grow their subscriber base to 3.8 million by the end of the year as the Russian SVOD arms race heats up. To do so, KION is looking to build its catalog of original films and series in a bid to attract more eyeballs. “We have a very competitive market in Russia,” said Igor Mishin, VP...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO