James David Redding III

Cover picture for the articleAs a freelance Re-recording Mixer, Sound Editor and Sound Designer based in New Jersey in the US, I have worked in all areas of post-production audio. Projects range from feature films, documentaries, television series and audio restoration. Whether it’s sound design or mixing I am able to meet and exceed my client expectations. My technical ability enables me to focus on the creative process while not being slowed down by system problems. I am also an Adjunct Professor at New York University, where I share my skills with the next generation.

