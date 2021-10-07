BOOK REVIEW: ‘Tiger in the Sea’
With worldwide attention focused on Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s heroic safe landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, after it had lost power in both engines after they were struck by a flock of birds shortly after take-off from LaGuardia Airport, the account in “Tiger in the Sea” is even more dramatic. In this case, it involves John Murray, a 44-year-old pilot, and the heroic rescuing of his damaged passenger aircraft with far less technologically sophisticated landing systems and greater personal bravery by everyone on board the perilous flight over the frigid and stormy Atlantic Ocean, which took place on September 23, 1962.www.washingtontimes.com
