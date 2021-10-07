BOOK REVIEW: ‘Tiger in the Sea’

Is artificial intelligence about to transform everything about our lives?. For those of us yet to grasp the scale of the potential for artificial intelligence to permeate every aspect of our lives, futurologist Martin Ford offers the analogy of electricity. It’s a big claim, because here at the dawn of the digital revolution electricity is a ubiquitous general purpose technology that has matured to support the basic needs of virtually everyone on the planet. But the comparison has merit, says Ford in ‘Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything’ (Hachette, £20, ISBN 9781529346015), if only because it offers insight into how much it’s going to change our lives.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO