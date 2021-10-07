CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings For This Week’s Episodes Of “Rhodes To The Top”

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two episodes of “Rhodes To The Top,” a new reality series about the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, this week on TNT following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The first episode drew 443,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo. It ranked #15 for the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

