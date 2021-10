It’s official: The first steel ship built by Austal USA will be a U.S. Navy towing and salvage ship, following the award of a $144 million multi-ship contract. Austal announced the two-ship “detailed design and construction” contract late Tuesday. The ship is designated the T-ATS or the Navajo Class; the Navy plans to acquire eight of them and Austal will be the second shipyard to produce them.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO