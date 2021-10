BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's soccer team opens Great Northwest Athletic Conference play this week with a pair of road matches. The Vikings (2-5-0, 0-0-0 GNAC) travel to play at Northwest Nazarene on Thursday (6 pm MT/5 pm PT) and Saint Martin's on Saturday (3:30 pm). The two road matches to open conference play conclude a season-high five-game road trip that included a three-game trip to Hawai'i (1-2-0). WWU is the defending GNAC champions after winning the 2019 league title with a 10-1-1 record. The Vikings were picked by a preseason vote of the league's head coaches to place 2nd in the conference.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO