A toy shop owner has warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment amid fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.Robert Gliddon, the owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth Devon said there would be shortages and price rises this Christmas.He said: “It’s not just shortages, you’ve got to face the reality of price rises, anything from 10% to 15% on anything from across the seas.”He advised consumers: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted...

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO