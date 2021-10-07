Extinct Ground Sloth Mylodon Was Not a Vegetarian

Today, all six living sloth species are relatively small plant-eating tree-dwellers. But a new study suggests that Mylodon—a giant ground sloth that lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago—was not a strict vegetarian, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plants. “We...
“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced their proposal to remove 23 species from the list of threatened and endangered species that are protected by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) today because they are believed to be extinct. These species join the list of 11 species previously delisted due to extinction, and the hundreds of other scientists estimate have been lost in the last 200 years.
Fossil sloths are regarded as obligate herbivores for reasons including peculiarities of their craniodental morphology and that all living sloths feed exclusively on plants. We challenge this view based on isotopic analyses of nitrogen of specific amino acids, which show that Darwin’s ground sloth Mylodon darwinii was an opportunistic omnivore. This direct evidence of omnivory in an ancient sloth requires reevaluation of the ecological structure of South American Cenozoic mammalian communities, as sloths represented a major component of these ecosystems across the past 34 Myr. Furthermore, by analyzing modern mammals with known diets, we provide a basis for reliable interpretation of nitrogen isotopes of amino acids of fossils. We argue that a widely used equation to determine trophic position is unnecessary, and that the relative isotopic values of the amino acids glutamate and phenylalanine alone permit reliable reconstructions of trophic positions of extant and extinct mammals.
My last two columns were about conservation success stories. The giant Canada Goose was nearly hunted to extinction before conservation efforts brought them back. Now, they can be found in almost every state and are in fact so abundant that hunting is part of the conservation plan. Other species have not been so lucky. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed this week to move 23 species from the endangered list and declare them officially extinct.
Newswise — Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine report new evidence that some 5,000 years ago, a sloth smaller than a black bear roamed the forest floor of what is now the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Sea, living a lowland life different from its cousins on the other side of the island. The newly identified mammalian species — now extinct — was smaller and had anatomical differences in its forelimb that gave it greater range of motion, possibly to help the animal occupy more lowland areas than its tree-dwelling kin.
The miles-wide asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs and roughly three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species. But some creatures survived, including certain rat-sized mammals that would later diversify into the more than 6,000 mammal species that exist today, including humans.
It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced?
Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress.
Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened.
But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...
World Vegetarian Day is observed on Oct. 1 every year to create awareness about veganism and get more people to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle for humanitarian reasons. The month of October is designated to be Vegetarian Awareness Month, ending on Nov. 1, which marks World Vegan Day. World Vegetarian Day...
The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure.
But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores.
Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced another list of extinct species in the United States. This list includes 22 more birds, fish and other species that are no longer part of America’s great outdoors. The best known species on the list is perhaps the ivory-billed woodpecker. If you’re...
Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
Giant ground sloths have often been portrayed as gentle giants of the ice age. Much of their anatomy, from their flat molars to their vat-like guts, seems consistent with a diet centered around the Pleistocene salad bar. But now there is evidence that some giant ground sloths had more cosmopolitan tastes that incorporated flesh.
Brothers Bradley Roach and Brian Roash have been vegan since the mid-to-late 1990s, tracing their introduction to the lifestyle back to that era’s underground hardcore scene. To them, plant-based eating has always had that sort of revolutionary political tilt. But they’ve found that, over the years, vegan eateries never quite fit the sort of dark, gritty, anti-establishment feel of the scene they came up in, instead emitting a peace, love and hippie vibe that felt foreign to them. This past March, they took matters into their own hands, opening Terror Tacos (3191 South Grand Boulevard; 314-260-9996) as a loud, in-your-face, metal-inspired spot with food as unapologetically raucous as the vibe. Inspired by the flavors of the Southwest where the brothers grew up, the restaurant features intensely flavorful tacos, birria and an unforgettable burrito — a gargantuan, overstuffed wonder filled with seitan, peppers, onions, cilantro rice, sour cream, lettuce and chipotle cheese. This outstanding offering may be more than the best vegan burrito around; it may be the best, period. —Cheryl Baehr.
While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
A cave chamber sealed off by sand for some 40,000 years has been discovered in Vanguard Cave in Gibraltar – a finding that could reveal more about the Neanderthals who lived in the area around that time. "Given that the sand sealing the chamber was [40,000] years old, and that...
Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years.
It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world.
Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.
Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
Almost everybody doesn't want to die. And it turns out humans can probably live to be at least 130 years old, and potentially far older, statistically, according to recent research published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. But it should go without saying that the chances for most of us living that long are breathtakingly slim.
It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
