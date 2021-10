Right now, I know how talk show hosts who work in the evenings (and sometimes those who work in afternoons) feel. By the time it's your turn, all the "good" topics are talked out. Exhausted, spent, done. Everyone else - talk radio and social media in particular -- has already done all the angles you can think about, and then some. All you can do is regurgitate used takes. And it seems like there's nothing new to add. (There's one exception -- prime time cable news hosts. They just take whatever happened that day and promote extreme positions. You're not them, and you probably don't want to go there, however financially successful they might be.)

