EUR/CHF Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0693; (P) 1.0733; (R1) 1.0757; …. Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside as fall from 1.0936 is in progress for retesting 1.0694 low. Sustained break there will resume whole down trend from 1.1149. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0655. On the upside, above 1.0770 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0811 support turned resistance holds.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0