IFF has announced that Andreas Fibig, IFF’s chairman and chief executive officer, will retire after a 10-year tenure and more than seven years as IFF’s chairman and CEO. The Board of Directors is evaluating candidates to succeed Fibig, and he looks forward to continuing in his role until a successor is named, expected by early 2022, after which he will stay for a period of time to support a seamless transition. At the time of his retirement, Fibig will also step down from IFF’s Board of Directors.

11 DAYS AGO