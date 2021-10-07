Woman in Hospice Who Didn’t Have Gown on Wedding Day Wears One 77 Years Later
Thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice in Iowa, 97-year-old Frankie King was able to ring in her wedding anniversary in style. When King married her husband on Sept. 16, 1944, she didn’t have a wedding gown to wear on the occasion. But decades later, for the couple’s 77th wedding anniversary, King finally got the chance to don a white dress during a reenactment of her wedding hosted by the hospice center on Sept. 24.wktn.com
