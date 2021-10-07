CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grant ready to take next step in Pistons restoration – ‘His confidence is at an all-time high’

By Keith Langlois Facebook Twitter
NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerami Grant came to Detroit for the opportunity to be a leading man. It speaks to the success of his quest that he put up 19 points in half a game on 13 shots in a preseason-opening Pistons win and wasn’t the center of postgame attention. Jerami Grant had another star turn? Ho-hum.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

As we inch closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, we also inch closer to a possible Ben Simmons trade. For what seems like forever now, the 76ers have been looking to trade Simmons, but they have been unable to find a deal that is favorable to them.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Wizards Trade Is Focused On Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons are officially moving in an entirely new direction — and this one might be a good one. After landing the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Detroit has a foundation to build and they can continue to do so through the draft. This is what could happen with the Washington Wizards at some point moving forward.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pistons

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. It’s preseason, and the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Pistons Trade Is Centered Around Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding franchise that can look to move its biggest piece moving forward. Detroit landed the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft this year and that is the new franchise piece to build around. In this particular trade with the Indiana Pacers, the Pistons can become a more balanced unit.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies added another convincing win to their 2021 preseason resume with a 127-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant continued his scintillating preseason with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting to go with five assists in 26 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added a preseason-high 20 points and eight rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton continued his strong preseason with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench.
NBA
NBA

Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble. The anticipated starting unit has yet to be intact as No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham missed his second preseason game with a sprained right ankle. Frank Jackson, who missed the opener also with an ankle injury, drew the start in Cunningham’s spot at Memphis. The third second-year Pistons starter, Saddiq Bey, suffered a left ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return. Grant finished with 13 points to lead Pistons starters, who combined for 41 points. Hayes had six points on 2 of 9 shooting to go with two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. Stewart had six points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 16 minutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Don Nelson
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Spurs#Western Conference
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LiAngelo Ball Is Back In The Gym After Being Cut From Hornets Roster

LaVar Ball was pretty close to seeing his dream become a reality. For years now, the "Big Baller Father" has revealed his desire for all three of his sons to become NBA stars. It's a quite ambitious aspiration for any parent, but this one is actually not too far-fetched. In...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden

Being an NBA star certainly has its perks. Derrick Rose used his pull the right way as the New York Knicks guard executed his proposal to perfection in Madison Square Garden. Check out the romantic scene below from Rose’s Instagram. The Knicks guard even put on his lyricist hat for his heartfelt dedication to his future wife Alaina Anderson.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Blunt Message

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Jeff Van Gundy isn’t known to hold anything back on broadcasts. The veteran announcer certainly didn’t hold anything back on Friday night. The NBA has more than 90 percent of its league vaccinated, though there remains a couple of notable holdouts – Kyrie Irving...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy