(Des Moines) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have rejected the first version of a map that would redistrict the state's legislative and congressional seats. As required by law, the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency presented the first version of the map that is updated every 10 years with a new census. This year's map was delayed due to pandemic-related setbacks in compiling census data. Governor Reynolds called the State House and Senate into a special session to vote on the first version of the maps. Senator Roby Smith -- a Republican from Davenport -- says that the first maps created by LSA can be improved.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO