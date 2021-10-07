3 Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Get Traded Before Regular Season

Heading into the 2021-22 season, there is no team with more pressure on themselves than the Toronto Maple Leafs. Of course, they have themselves to blame for that pressure, given the lack of playoff success with their current core in recent seasons. The hope was that in an easier North Division last season, they would finally be able to at the very least win a playoff series, but that failed to happen as they were eliminated in the first round by the Montreal Canadiens.

