NYIFC Comments: Just don't see a top cup contender, and a best a fringe playoff contender....Sorry. We saw a team get older, slower with less scoring depth, that did not win one regulation game during 56 games at Caps, Pens, or Boston, now they have to beat out fast/skilled Canes, Panthers, Tampa. New York finished 4th, they free fell and for a second straight year, almost fell all the way to 5th besides beating on team three times. They lost to Devils/Sabres at end which cost them home ice against Tampa, & despite taking a ton of punches before Pens/Boston wore down, getting outshot 45-19 is now how they won in 2018-19.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO