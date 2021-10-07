OCPS Superintendent Defends Mask Mandate as ‘Legal, Necessary, Reasonable’
Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Jenkins and superintendents across the state of Florida joined Commissioner Richard Corcoran and State Board of Education members for a 1pm conference call to discuss the Department of Health Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, Protocols for Controlling COVID-19 in School Settings. Superintendent Jenkins defended her face mask mandate for all OCPS students as “legal,” “necessary,” and “reasonable” to protect students and staff. But state officials ruled Orange County violated the state’s emergency policy regarding face coverings.westorlandonews.com
