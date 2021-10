TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – With Halloween right around the corner, one local expert says there are some precautions you should take to keep your family safe from COVID-19. Dr. Allison Messina at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital says “The risk is still out there, especially for the age five to eleven. It’s the next group that hopefully be able to be vaccinated soon. These are also probably our trick or treaters.” She says although COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the Tampa Bay Area compared to two weeks ago, people shouldn’t let their guard down. “I think we are definitely seeing...

