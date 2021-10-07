DoD spending data tells us how serious the Pentagon is about a shift to great power competition

The European Union is considering providing a military training mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic, officials said Monday.Acting on a request from Ukraine for help in the “professional military education," the EU has already sent a fact-finding mission to the country last month. The topic will be discussed during a summit scheduled on Tuesday in Kyiv the officials said on condition of anonymity in accordance with EU practices. The results of the mission have yet to be analyzed in order to define how the bloc could help in the best way, and...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO