Baldwinsville, NY

B’Ville star seizing overseas opportunity

By David Laguerre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baldwinsville girl’s soccer team starts sectionals in a few weeks, but one of their top forwards won’t be there for it. “They’re really supportive, and they’re really happy for me,” Liana Mostrianska said. Instead, Liana Mostrianska will be in Europe, playing for the Ukrainian national team. “It’s a good...

Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

Syracuse native becomes first U

It was another Boilermaker for the books. The annual road race that is held every year in July took place later this year due to the pandemic. But racers didn’t seem to mind the cooler weather. The winner of the 44th race was a Syracuse native. Close to 7,000 people...
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Wheelchair racer trains hard for Boilermaker return

Hermin Garic has raced in the Boilermaker several times over the years. “Since 2005, so it’s going on 16 years now,” he said. Garic and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Bosnia in 2000. He says he was playing wheelchair basketball at Sitrin when their adaptive sports coordinator told him to try racing in the Boilermaker, noting the possibility of winning a racing chair.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Voices of Polonia

Polish Underground Resistance Movement During World War II. The Polish underground resistance movement in World War II, with the Polish Home Army at its forefront, was the largest underground resistance movement in all of occupied Europe, covering both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia zones of occupation. The Polish resistance underground movement is most notable for disrupting German supply lines to the Eastern front, damaging or destroying 1/8 of all rail transports, providing 43% of all reports from occupied Europe, providing intelligence agencies reports to all British intelligence groups, and for saving more Jewish lives in the Holocaust than any other western allied organization or government. It was a part of the Polish underground resistance movement.
POLITICS

