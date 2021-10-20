CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikTok Video Shows You How To Unlock An iPhone With Just Your Voice & It's Super Creepy

By Daniel Milligan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0db2Tg_0cKRHBAA00

McShan shares dozens of iPhone tips and tricks on his TikTok account and he has built up quite the following — 1.7 million followers and 42.2 million likes on his content.

  1. Use your regular passcode to open your phone and head to settings.
  2. Then select the Accessibility option.
  3. Then select Voice Control and turn the feature on.
  4. Once Voice Control is turned on, select the Customize Commands option underneath.
  5. Create a new command and enter in a "speakable phrase" that you'll say to unlock your phone - in this example it's "Open."
  6. Tap the spaces on the screen in the order of where your normal passcode would be.
