What Is Adobo Seasoning?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerived from the Spanish word “adobar,” which means to marinate, adobo was originally a method of both flavoring and preserving raw food as it sat in a sauce that typically contained paprika, oregano, salt, garlic, and vinegar. As these flavors made their ways to Spain and Portugal’s colonies, they took on identities of their own.

Deadpoo
3d ago

Maybe I’m wrong about this, but it seems like a blend of commonly used spices. It’s already prepared ahead of time so it saves time in the kitchen. People already have the ingredients. They’re just not blended and labeled adobo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
