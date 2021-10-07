Scott County Central students receive hands-on training for Fire Prevention Week
SIKESTON — Scott County Central Elementary students received a visit and hands-on training Thursday from the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District. As part of their visit for National Fire Prevention Week, which ends Saturday, Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien and personnel gave tours of the squad truck and discussed fire safety such as having smoke alarms, knowing how they sound and responding appropriately.standard-democrat.com
