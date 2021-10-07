2 additional deaths reported in Scott County as active cases decline across the region
Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Scott County while the number of active cases continues to decline. According to the Scott County Health Department on Wednesday, two Scott County residents died related to the virus since Friday. Once resident was in their 60s while the other was in their 70s. The deaths bring the total to 107 due to COVID since the pandemic began.standard-democrat.com
