Los Angeles County, CA

COVID vaccine/test mandate at large LA County outdoor events taking effect

By The AV Times Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new county health order will take effect late Thursday evening requiring anyone aged 12 and over attending a large-scale outdoor event in Los Angeles County with 10,000 people or more — such as college and pro football games — to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours.

LA County to offer free flu shots at Lancaster Public Library Nov. 3

LANCASTER – While COVID-19 vaccinations are getting most people’s attention lately, health officials are warning that flu season is also upon us, and the LA County Library will host a clinic at its Lancaster location next month to offer free flu inoculations. It will be the eighth consecutive year the...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Bars, nightclubs, large events: Here are the new COVID vaccine proof requirements beginning in L.A. County

Beginning late Thursday night, Los Angeles County will start requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter several indoor businesses and large outdoor events. The new requirements go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the new health officer order. To enter outdoor mega events, guests will have to show proof of […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hospitality recruitment event in Palmdale Oct. 14

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a hospitality recruitment event this Thursday for Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Palmdale. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the AJCC center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway. Interested...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Variant Medical Detectives Deploying To San Francisco International

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced the launch of a pilot testing program to identify new COVID variants at the San Francisco International Airport. For now, the program is limited to passengers on certain international flights coming into San Francisco, as well as JFK and Newark International. The program is part of an effort to get a head start on any new COVID variant entering the United States As a mRNA virus, COVID-19 is constantly evolving and changing across the world. A recent example is the Delta variant which is still creating medical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
theavtimes.com

Variety of Halloween events and activities on tap in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is hosting a series of free events in October to celebrate Halloween. Kicking things off is the annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free and it is open to kids up to age 12 and their families. City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with fun Halloween themed inflatables. Participants from the Desert Willow Dance Troupe will perform a dance to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Community exhibitors will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses. Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target, and Lowes.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

UC Irvine reports promising tool in battle against opioid dependency

With opioid addiction and overdoses surging in the United States, researchers at UC Irvine say an herbal treatment — used in conjunction with opioid painkillers — could lessen dependency and help curb the epidemic. In the a study published in the October issue of the journal Pharmaceuticals, UCI researchers found...
IRVINE, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Kids and their computers: Several hours a day of screen time is OK, study suggests

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Even when kids spend five hours a day on screen – whether computers, television or text – it doesn’t appear to be harmful. That’s what my colleagues and I at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered after analyzing data taken from nearly 12,000 participants in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study – the largest long-term study of its kind ever in the U.S. The participants included children between the ages of 9 to 10, from diverse backgrounds, income levels and ethnicities. We investigated how screen time was linked...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS

