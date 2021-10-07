COVID vaccine/test mandate at large LA County outdoor events taking effect
By The AV Times Staff
theavtimes.com
5 days ago
A new county health order will take effect late Thursday evening requiring anyone aged 12 and over attending a large-scale outdoor event in Los Angeles County with 10,000 people or more — such as college and pro football games — to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours.
LANCASTER – While COVID-19 vaccinations are getting most people’s attention lately, health officials are warning that flu season is also upon us, and the LA County Library will host a clinic at its Lancaster location next month to offer free flu inoculations. It will be the eighth consecutive year the...
Anyone working or patronizing an indoor bar, winery, brewery, nightclub or lounge in Los Angeles County will have to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 starting late Thursday evening. The new rule — which according to the county health order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct....
LOS ANGELES — While the pace of residents being vaccinated against COVID-19 has dramatically slowed, Los Angeles County saw an encouraging uptick over the past month in vaccinations among some key younger age groups, the public health director said Thursday, Oct. 7. The county still has persistent vaccination gaps among...
Beginning late Thursday night, Los Angeles County will start requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter several indoor businesses and large outdoor events. The new requirements go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the new health officer order. To enter outdoor mega events, guests will have to show proof of […]
BOSTON — Starting Monday, anyone attending concerts or other performances at a venue operated by entertainment giant Live Nation will be required to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test. Live Nation's policy also applies to artists and staff. The policy applies to six Massachusetts venues, including five...
PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a hospitality recruitment event this Thursday for Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Palmdale. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the AJCC center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway. Interested...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced the launch of a pilot testing program to identify new COVID variants at the San Francisco International Airport.
For now, the program is limited to passengers on certain international flights coming into San Francisco, as well as JFK and Newark International. The program is part of an effort to get a head start on any new COVID variant entering the United States
As a mRNA virus, COVID-19 is constantly evolving and changing across the world. A recent example is the Delta variant which is still creating medical...
Republican Allen West attended a super-spreader event on October 7, 2021, and two days later shared in a string of tweets that he had tested positive with Covid-19 pneumonia. The Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser event.@AllenWest/Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses.
“No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said.
Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.
Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand.
She says she reached out to...
You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
The historic community of Red Rock, Iowa is one of six “lost towns” that now lie submerged under Lake Red Rock. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is hosting a series of free events in October to celebrate Halloween. Kicking things off is the annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free and it is open to kids up to age 12 and their families. City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with fun Halloween themed inflatables. Participants from the Desert Willow Dance Troupe will perform a dance to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Community exhibitors will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses. Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target, and Lowes.
With opioid addiction and overdoses surging in the United States, researchers at UC Irvine say an herbal treatment — used in conjunction with opioid painkillers — could lessen dependency and help curb the epidemic. In the a study published in the October issue of the journal Pharmaceuticals, UCI researchers found...
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
Even when kids spend five hours a day on screen – whether computers, television or text – it doesn’t appear to be harmful. That’s what my colleagues and I at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered after analyzing data taken from nearly 12,000 participants in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study – the largest long-term study of its kind ever in the U.S.
The participants included children between the ages of 9 to 10, from diverse backgrounds, income levels and ethnicities. We investigated how screen time was linked...
Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased.
While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors.
As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
Comments / 0