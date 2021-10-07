COVID vaccine/test mandate at large LA County outdoor events taking effect

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is hosting a series of free events in October to celebrate Halloween. Kicking things off is the annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free and it is open to kids up to age 12 and their families. City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with fun Halloween themed inflatables. Participants from the Desert Willow Dance Troupe will perform a dance to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Community exhibitors will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses. Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target, and Lowes.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO