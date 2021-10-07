Joining regional task forces help local police fight car thefts

With rising incidents of car thefts occurring all over the state, towns including Manchester, East Hartford and Glastonbury are joining regional task forces to share information and get help with combating the problem.

East Hartford Officers Justin Santiago and Jose Cortes are working with the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which kicked off on Monday.

Towns in central Connecticut, and across the state, started to experience a dramatic increase in car thefts and burglaries in 2020, a trend that officials often blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic or on laws considered lax when it comes to juvenile offenders.

It’s a tremendous help to share information with other Police Departments through emails, texts and in-person meetings, Cortes said. He said the main focus of the task force is to combat auto theft but the vehicles are being used to commit other crimes as well so the shared information helps officers solve a variety of cases.

The program, even though in its beginning stages, is helping significantly, Cortes said. Last year, he said, East Hartford had the highest number of stolen cars in the Hartford area.

Since Cortes and Santiago started several months ago to work collaboratively with other departments, even before this task force was established, Cortes said the number of car thefts in town have been dropping steadily.

SHARING INFORMATION

WHAT: Manchester, East Hartford and Glastonbury police have joined a regional task force to share information and get help solving car thefts

PROGRESS: East Hartford police have seen the number of car thefts in town drop

From July until now, there were 21 motor vehicle thefts in East Hartford, Santiago said. In August, that number dropped to 15 and then dropped to 11 in September.

Last week there were no car thefts reported in the town, Cortes said.

It’s essential for officers to share information when investigating car thefts and burglaries because departments don’t all use the same databases, said Lt. Ryan Shea, spokesman for the Manchester Police Department.

Shea said the town very recently joined forces with a regional task force spearheaded by the Hartford Police Department in partnership with the state’s attorney’s office, state police and police in Bloomfield, Bristol, East Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford

Manchester has one officer assigned to the task force, Shea said. The way it works is that the departments all have access to data others have gathered such as the make of a car involved in a theft, descriptions of suspects, and how the theft was conducted, he said.

“If officers have a similar (modus operandi) for suspects, they can work together to catch them,” he said. “With officers pooling information, we can better investigate.”

A Lamborghini, an Italian-made luxury sports car that can cost $200,000 or more, was recently reported stolen in Manchester. Shea said the car was later recovered and the incident remains under investigation.

Information is more streamlined when officers pool their resources and information, Shea said.

“Task forces are vital to effectively and efficiently investigating these crimes,” he said.

The Greater Hartford Regional Auto Task Force aims to reduce auto theft and violent crimes plaguing the communities of the Greater Hartford area, Shea said.

“This task force is not specifically looking at juvenile crimes but all criminals committing thefts and related crimes,” he said.

Lt. Corey Davis, spokesman for the Glastonbury Police Department, said that in July the department formed a dedicated Auto Theft Team focused on investigating and preventing auto theft in town.

“The team currently consists of two officers who engage in local and regional investigative efforts related to auto theft and the violent crimes associated with auto theft, he wrote in an email. “They also are tasked with community engagement to increase awareness of the problem in town, which has included distributing flyers to local businesses, patrolling neighborhoods looking for unsecure garages, and educating the residents on how they can help protect themselves through public appearances.”

Davis said the auto theft team has been working with the Hartford Police Department and other suburban agencies for months in sharing intelligence, identifying regional offenders, recovering stolen vehicles through weekly operations, and locating and arresting suspects.

In the second quarter of 2021 Glastonbury had 16 stolen vehicles, he said. Since the Auto Theft Team has been in place, the town has seen only eight stolen vehicles, which is a reduction of 50%, he said.

“In fact, we’ve only had three stolen vehicles within the last two months,” he said. “I’d like to think the reduction in auto theft is due to the enhanced enforcement and prevention efforts our team and other agencies in the region have engaged in throughout the last few months.”

Davis also pointed out that the department has recently committed to participating in a formalized regional auto theft task force led by Hartford Police Department.