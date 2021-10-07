Singer From Minnesota Wows Coaches On ‘The Voice’
20-year-old Libianca Fonji of Roseville showed off her amazing voice on the National stage with her performance in front of the coaches on the hit show "The Voice" and she did not disappoint. When she was 4 years old she and her mother went back to Cameroon where her family is from originally. Her time back in Africa exposed her to lots of different kinds of music, which helped her develop into the singer that she is today.b105country.com
