Keyhouse Manor Is In For More Danger: Netflix Releases Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer

Locke & Key, Netflix's supernatural mystery series, is soon returning for season 2. But what's in store for the Locke family this time around?. "The first season was largely telling the story of the Lockes discovering what happened 25 years ago and what their father did, and how that's connected to why this demon Dodge is terrorizing them now," showrunner Meredith Averill tells SFX magazine. "But going into season two, they are learning they still have a lot of wrongs from the past that they need to set right again, things that happened with their father when he was their age, and that there were things that happened centuries before that need to be righted. It's all on them now. They are feeling this tremendous weight of that responsibility. We will get to see how they succeed and how they fail to right those wrongs."

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO