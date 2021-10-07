Keyhouse Manor Is In For More Danger: Netflix Releases Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer

The Locke kids are coming back soon! After a long wait, Netflix confirmed Locke & Key would be returning for season two in March 2020. Since then, we’ve gotten a handful of details, including the recently shared trailer. Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book series of the same name, the first season follows the Locke children — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move into Keyhouse Manor in Matheson, MA. In the house, the trio discovers keys with magical properties connected to their late father’s past. Closely following the Locke children is a demon that wants the keys for its own unsavory purposes, and it definitely doesn’t look like that demon is gone by season one’s finale. As we wait for the show to return later this month, read more details about the upcoming season ahead.
Comments / 0