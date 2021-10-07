Faculty Highlights: October 2021
Professor of Design Michele Bury, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Labor Studies Vivian Price, and Associate Professor of Design Ellie Zenhari hosted the panel presentation “Redesigning and Reimagining Superhero Narratives and Essential Workers” at the Labor and Working Class History Association Annual Conference. The conference’s 2021 theme was “Workers on the Frontline,” and the CSUDH professors’ panel showcased student work interpreting life under COVID-19.news.csudh.edu
