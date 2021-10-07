CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson, CA

Faculty Highlights: October 2021

csudh.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor of Design Michele Bury, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Labor Studies Vivian Price, and Associate Professor of Design Ellie Zenhari hosted the panel presentation “Redesigning and Reimagining Superhero Narratives and Essential Workers” at the Labor and Working Class History Association Annual Conference. The conference’s 2021 theme was “Workers on the Frontline,” and the CSUDH professors’ panel showcased student work interpreting life under COVID-19.

news.csudh.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
emory.edu

'First Fridays' series highlighting faculty research on race returns this week

Emory College’s “First Fridays at 4 p.m.” series — a showcase for groundbreaking faculty scholarship on a wide variety of topics related to race, ethnicity and social justice — returns this week with a lecture on the role of disgust in battling racism. Sergio Delgado Moya, associate professor of Spanish...
COLLEGES
utulsa.edu

Faculty Resources and Awards

The University of Tulsa offers support for faculty teaching, scholarship, service, and professional development through the Henneke Center for Academic Fulfillment and the Faculty Resource Center. To honor and recognize the significant achievements of University of Tulsa faculty in both teaching and research, TU annual awards the Distinguished Award for...
TULSA, OK
ecu.edu

Faculty: Angela Wells

Angela Wells has always been creative. All you have to do is ask the children who received one of the balloon animals she used to make when she worked in high school. “It was a lot of fun,” said Wells, an associate professor in the East Carolina University School of Art and Design. “I was making balloon animals and figures. I went through some training and learned how to do some basics and then you figure out some stuff. You shared secrets with other twisters, and you also had to learn on the fly because you were essentially walking around in restaurants and you would get these kids who would ask for something you’ve never made before and you don’t want to disappoint, so you give it your best.”
GREENVILLE, NC
utah.edu

Faculty/Staff

Roman noblewoman’s tomb reveals secrets of ancient concrete resilience. Study shows how changing chemistry in Roman mortar strengthens the tomb over time. Teasley will continue his duties as dean of the College of Social Work. Tips for starting your freelance career. For those seeking flexibility and independence, freelance work is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Education
Santa Monica Daily Press

Art Faculty Show at SMC Barrett Gallery Starting October 4

The Santa Monica College Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery is pleased to present its annual SMC Faculty Art Exhibit, featuring a wide range of works in various media, starting Monday, October 4. Gallery exhibition viewings are free and available by appointment only, which can be scheduled by sending email...
SANTA MONICA, CA
masters.edu

Faculty Focus: Geoffrey Branda

At one point, Geoffrey Branda was the chief financial officer of a company with 850 employees and a $1.5 billion portfolio. It was the largest privately owned auto finance company in the U.S., and as one of its executives, Branda seemed to be at the peak of his career. But...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
umaine.edu

Alumni and Faculty in the News

Recent UMaine political science graduate Brawley Benson is the author of a new piece in the Moscow Times about the Russian diaspora’s influence in upcoming Russian elections. Benson writes that, “in cities, the overseas vote could amplify a local push to get anyone but a United Russia candidate elected, part of Team Navalny’s ‘Smart Voting’ strategy, which many in the Vote Abroad initiative will use to guide their choice of candidates. But outside of these places which ‘have a history of a more protest-oriented electorate,’ … Smart Voting is unlikely to have a large effect.”
ORONO, ME
University of Arkansas

Faculty Recognized for Teaching Awards

The Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center and the U of A Teaching Academy recently co-sponsored the Faculty Teaching Awards Reception for 2020-21. This annual event, held at the Hembree Alumni Center, recognizes faculty who have received university-level teaching awards during the previous academic year. The event began with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor#English
collegianonline.com

Market showcases alumni, faculty

This year marks the Museum & Gallery’s fifth annual Makers Market, which is a craft fair that showcases the work of talented alumni, faculty and student makers during Homecoming weekend on Saturday. The makers will be featured at the show on the second floor of the Welcome Center and surrounding...
WELCOME, SC
Princeton University

Faculty members submit resignations

Four members of the faculty have submitted their resignations from the University, effective July 1, 2021, unless otherwise noted. Gabriele Di Cerbo, assistant professor of mathematics, to accept a position at Radix Trading LLC, effective Aug. 15, 2021. Abigail Doyle, the A. Barton Hepburn Professor of Chemistry, to accept a...
COLLEGES
adelphi.edu

A Banner Year for Faculty Grants

As Adelphi moved to remote learning in the spring of 2020, one of our top priorities was to ensure that all students had the reliable broadband access and computer hardware they needed. The University is now able to extend those efforts thanks to a 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant from the...
GARDEN CITY, NY
csudh.edu

CSUDH Library Blog

University Catalogs and Class Schedules Available on the Archives Web Site. Thanks to a collaborative effort between Academic Programs and the Gerth Archives & Special Collections, the library website now offers access to scanned copies of all campus catalogs, as well as many of the schedules for General Session, Summer Session, Extended Education, and Statewide Nursing classes. The University Catalogs Collection page located in the University Archives section of the Archives website. The catalogs and schedules are key resources – for current university staff, faculty, and students, but also for alumni who often need the information about their classes and programs as they pursue their post-CSUDH educational and occupational careers.
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
greatneckrecord.com

District Welcomes New Faculty

Before the start of the school year, the Great Neck Public Schools welcomed more than 50 new faculty members during a recent orientation program. New elementary and secondary teachers were greeted by Board of Education President Rebecca Sassouni and trustee Donna Peirez; Superintendent Dr. Teresa Prendergast; Assistant Superintendents Dr. Joseph Hickey, Dr. Stephen Lando, Kelly Newman, and John Powell; Great Neck Teachers Association (GNTA) President James Daszenski; Association of Supervisors and Administrators (SAGES) President Stephen Goldberg; building principals and other administrators. (Photo by Irwin Mendlinger)
GREAT NECK, NY
Crimson White Online

Faculty Senate will vote on new general education requirements in October

The University of Alabama Faculty Senate is assessing new curriculum models for general education requirements. The Faculty Senate will vote on the two proposed models at its meeting on Oct. 19. In fall 2018, then-provost Kevin Whitaker formed the General Education Task Force to evaluate the current general education requirements...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uga.edu

Faculty Recital

Maggie Snyder and David Fung will come together to perform two deeply delightful works by Robert Schumann for viola and piano, the Fantasiestücke Op. 73, originally for clarinet and piano, and Märchenbilder Op. 113 for viola and piano. The two pieces, while typically Schumann-esque in nature, are distinctly different in their characters: the Fantasiestücke being a more light and vibrant work, and the Märchenbilder being one that has more melancholy.
MUSIC
uwlax.edu

Art Faculty Exhibition

The UWL Art Faculty Exhibition will include prints, drawings, metalwork, photography, ceramics, digital art, paintings and mixed media. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through Friday, Oct. 22. A closing reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the University Art Gallery, 333 16th St. N. The reception and exhibition are free and open to all.
LA CROSSE, WI
case.edu

Faculty Work-in-Progress: “Of Interest”

The Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities will host a “Faculty Work-in-Progress” lecture featuring Chris Haufe, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy. In his talk “Of Interest,” Haufe will examine the role that “interestingness” plays in research in the sciences and humanities. He argues that there are special conditions under which inquiry benefits when it is driven by a researcher’s sense of what is interesting, and that these conditions are sometimes realized in the natural sciences. In the second half of his talk, he will look at prospects for realizing these conditions in the humanities.
COLLEGES
UPMATTERS

NMU, faculty closer to agreement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University faculty union (NMU-AAUP) and the NMU administration reached a tentative agreement Friday on the “few outstanding items” they said contributed to a recent failed ratification vote. “While you always wish you could do more for the faculty, we have a much better...
MARQUETTE, MI
pittcc.edu

Eight-Week Late-Start Classes Scheduled to Begin Oct. 20

WINTERVILLE—As the midpoint of fall semester nears, Pitt Community College is preparing to launch another round of late-start classes. The eight-week courses will run from Oct. 20 to Dec. 17. Most will take place entirely online, though some may have a hybrid format that includes in-person meetings as well. The...
WINTERVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: faculty

WILMINGTON — Describing a culture of silencing conservative voices at UNCW, one trustee was driven to quit last week with an openly critical post of Seahawk nation on Facebook. Former UNCW Board of Trustees member Woody White revealed what he sees as a troubling trend in treatment of conservative faculty and students.
PEMBROKE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy