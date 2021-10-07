CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSAIDs and endurance running: what are the risks?

By Brittany Hambleton
Cover picture for the articleThe recent news that UTMB was banning the use of all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) during and ahead of competition sparked an outcry among many runners in the ultrarunning community. The organization cited the health risks associated with NSAIDs as the primary reason for the ban, but how bad are these painkillers for you, really? And how do they affect your performance? To answer your questions, we dove into the science behind NSAIDs and other pain relievers to find out their risks and potential benefits in endurance and ultra-endurance events.

Ars Technica

Hospital staff must swear off Tylenol, Tums to get religious vaccine exemption

A hospital system in Arkansas is making it a bit more difficult for staff to receive a religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The hospital is now requiring staff to also swear off extremely common medicines, such as Tylenol, Tums, and even Preparation H, to get the exemption. The...

