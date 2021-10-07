NSAIDs and endurance running: what are the risks?
The recent news that UTMB was banning the use of all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) during and ahead of competition sparked an outcry among many runners in the ultrarunning community. The organization cited the health risks associated with NSAIDs as the primary reason for the ban, but how bad are these painkillers for you, really? And how do they affect your performance? To answer your questions, we dove into the science behind NSAIDs and other pain relievers to find out their risks and potential benefits in endurance and ultra-endurance events.runningmagazine.ca
