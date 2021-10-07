Singer From Minnesota Wows Coaches On ‘The Voice’

I was fortunate enough to join Duluth Paranormal when they were granted permission to go into Nopeming and do an investigation to look for spirits. The group was allowed full access to the building and took advantage of it. Some of the group slept in the building. I was one of the people that slept there, and had an experience during the night of being kicked while there was no one there.

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO