Minnesota State

Singer From Minnesota Wows Coaches On ‘The Voice’

By Jeanne Ryan
 4 days ago
20-year-old Libianca Fonji of Roseville showed off her amazing voice on the National stage with her performance in front of the coaches on the hit show "The Voice" and she did not disappoint. When she was 4 years old she and her mother went back to Cameroon where her family is from originally. Her time back in Africa exposed her to lots of different kinds of music, which helped her develop into the singer that she is today.

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

