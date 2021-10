What’s pushing e-commerce growth in the modern era? We already know that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for brands and retailers anymore. Gone are the days when ‘the right store on the right street’ was the only insight needed. The growth of online has opened up a plethora of opportunities to reach consumers, but equally, is also making the basket journey more complex. It is therefore becoming more difficult for brands to stand out from the crowd and capture attention and loyalty from customers. The secret to this is developing and maintaining a customer-centric approach when focussing on digital growth.

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO