Cate Le Bon gazes into television screens across eerie synths in the video for “Running Away,” her first new music since 2019’s Reward. “I’m not cold by nature,” Le Bon sings, accompanied by saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood. “But this could bring me to my knees.” The track is the lead single off the Welsh singer-songwriter’s new album Pompeii, out February 4th, 2022 via Mexican Summer. “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease,” Le Bon said in a statement. “Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation, and...

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO