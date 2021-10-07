Rental Properties with These Four Characteristics Make Smart Investments

As the U.S. economy gears back up in the wake of the pandemic and global supply chains issues play havoc with the availability of various goods, construction prices are going up. A recent report from the real estate services firm JLL found that from August 2020 through August, the average final construction cost for commercial properties in the U.S. rose by 4.5 percent. The firm’s researchers forecast that by the end of the year, total construction costs will have increased by more than 6.0 percent, followed by a similar increase in 2022. When it comes to construction materials specifically, the average cost of a commercial development project rose by 23.1 percent during the period. In fact, materials supply issues have been responsible for 22 percent of commercial project delays this year, the second most significant factor after owner-led decisions. In 2020, those types of issues accounted for just 3 percent of project delays. And the issue might last for another year—JLL predicts that construction materials costs will rise by another 5 to 11 percent over the next 12 months.

