CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Corey Taylor – Slipknot May Release New Music ‘In the Next Month or So’

By Graham Hartmann
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready, maggots… new Slipknot music may be coming before the end of 2021. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk, Corey Taylor revealed fans shouldn’t be surprised if they hear a fresh Slipknot track “in the next month or so.”. You may remember Slipknot surprise-releasing “All Out Life” on...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Eddie Trunk
NME

Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor pull off mid-song somersault at Knotfest Iowa

Newly emerged footage from Slipknot‘s explosive headline set at last months’ Knotfest Iowa 2021 shows frontman Corey Taylor pulling off a mid-song somersault – see it below. Returning to Iowa for the first time since its inaugural year in 2012, Knotfest Iowa 2021 took place on September 25 and featured...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Clip: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Plays a Radio DJ in the Horror Movie Bad Candy

Move over, Mario Lopez! Having already changed the face of heavy music forever and all time, Corey Taylor is ready to take on Hollywood. The Slipknot frontman plays a radio DJ, ‘Chilly Billy,’ in the new horror film Bad Candy. It’s a terrifying tale of people who really, really hate Gilby Clarke’s old band, brought to you by the masters of horror themselves, directors Scott B. Hansen (camera and electric department, Texas Chainsaw 3D) and Desiree Connell (unit production manager, Bully). It’s been receiving rave reviews from outlets like The Guardian (“Unapologetically juvenile!”), Blu-ray.com (“Frustratingly random!”), Vaguevisages.com (“Works best as a showcase for the acting talents of the dude from Slipknot, which is really saying something!”), and hard-hitting journalistic outpost Knotfest.com (“It’s especially fun to hear [Taylor] say things like “‘Can you dig it?’!”).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killswitch Engage
thebrag.com

The best musical moments from Slipknot’s Paul Gray

Back in 2010, the world of music was undoubtedly shocked to learn of the passing of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray. Helping to found the iconic group back in 1995, Gray served as the band’s bassist and backing vocalist, appearing on their first four studio albums. Known to many as #2 or ‘The Pig’, due to his famous mask, he was an instantly recognisable member of the influential group.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Slipknot Could Release New Music ‘In The Next Month Or So’

New Slipknot music might be released as early as before the end of the year. Lead singer Corey Taylor recently told The Eddie Trunk Podcast it could come “in the next month or so.”. Taylor was speaking about the next Slipknot album saying, “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Corey Taylor Says New Slipknot Music May Arrive This Fall

Slipknot are tentatively planning to roll out some new music soon from their seventh studio album. During a recent appearance on ‘The Eddie Trunk Podcast‘, the band’s vocalist Corey Taylor revealed that fans could be hearing something new as early as “in the next month or so.”. Taylor commented of...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Paul Stanley Reveals New Plans for the End of Kiss’ Farewell Tour

Kiss lost a year of their End of the Road farewell tour due to the pandemic, but Paul Stanley says a new End is in sight. "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished," he tells UCR. And he's adamant there will be no reconsideration, even for fans asking for more. "It's a different time than we had pondered [farewell tours] in the past," Stanley contends. While some of those previous pseudo goodbyes reflected inner-band dynamics, the Starchild says this true end is a simple matter of "physical reality."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
loudersound.com

Slipknot to return with “let’s bludgeon everybody” music soon says Corey Taylor

Currently tearing up the US on their Knotfest Roadshow, Slipknot will return with new music “in the next month or so”, according to frontman Corey Taylor. Speaking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Taylor told the host that the band’s follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind is “pretty much done… probably about 80 per cent done.“
MUSIC
NME

THE BOYZ reportedly to release new music in November

THE BOYZ are reportedly slated to release new music this November. This is according to a October 12 report by South Korean news site JoyNews24, which claims that the boyband are currently filming a new music video in Seoul. The publication also noted that the group’s new project will be released in November.
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Rides Vinyl and CD Sales to a Blowout Return to No. 1

It’s a resurrection of a resurrection. Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” her note-for-note remake of her 2008 “Fearless” album, returns to the top of the Rolling Stone chart this week with a staggering 210,900 album-equivalent units, almost all of that from actual physical album sales. The album first bowed at No. 1 in April, then moving 290,000 units in its first week. The strikingly unusual resurgence now is due to fans finally getting the vinyl version they’ve been waiting for since April… and also to Swift simultaneously putting autographed CDs up for sale on her website, in a case of leaving...
MUSIC
Distractify

Taylor Swift Has No Shortage of New Music for a Future Tour

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Swift fans have had no shortage of new content from their favorite singer. 2021 has been filled with surprise releases and announcements, and while Taylor's next album is set to be the re-recording of her fourth project, "Red," many are still convinced we'll be getting the "1989" re-recording soon.
CELEBRITIES
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy