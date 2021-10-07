CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAVU Mining drills new porphyry in Yukon

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVU Mining (CSE: CAVU) has discovered a new copper porphyry area at the Hopper copper-gold property in the Yukon. The company says the alteration and grade are indications that the new occurrence is located on the margin of a large copper-molybdenum porphyry. Hole HOP21-06 intersected 116.2 metres grading 0.21% copper and 1.3 g/t silver from surface, including 90.2 metres at 0.24% copper and 1.4 g/t silver. The highest grade copper intersections were 1.6 metres at 1.6% copper beginning at 185.4 metres downhole and 2.5 metres at 1.4% copper beginning at the surface.

