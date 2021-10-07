Couple Unknowingly Buys “The Exorcist” Inspired Home
A Maryland couple made an interesting discovery about the house they purchased recently…which made them realized why it was sold at such a low price!. The home the bought in Mount Rainier is the same house that inspired the classic horror flick…The Exorcist! The two say during a competitive housing market, they discovered a great deal on the three-bedroom home, only learning the truth after they closed on it. They say they’re okay with it though and plan to embrace its history this Halloween with movie themed decorations and costumes.www.wfxb.com
