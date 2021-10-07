Couple Unknowingly Buys “The Exorcist” Inspired Home

Google wants to help you find the perfect Halloween costume this year! The company has a tool called the “Costume Wizard.” It debuted in 2019, but not a lot of people have heard of it. It’s got four different options that let you dial in the type of costume you want to wear. First, you choose your desired “Spookiness Level” on a scale from zero to 100. Then you choose between “classic” or “modern” costumes. There’s also button that lets you base everything on the top-trending costumes in your area, or the entire U.S. At the bottom, there’s another scale from zero to 100 that lets you choose your desired “Uniqueness.” If you mess with the settings, you’ll get all kinds of ideas.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO