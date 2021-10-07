CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Peeps are Hitting Shelves Again This Year

By Laura Pence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeeps aren’t just for Easter…the spooky version of the marshmallow treats are back for Halloween! The pumpkins, monsters, cats, and ghosts couldn’t be found in stores last year. That’s because the company behind peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter peeps because of the pandemic. But now, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with new packaging too! It’s the first update since 2014 and you may notice there’s a new item on shelves this year…skulls!

