Here’s where you can go pumpkin picking this year in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's fall y'all, which means we're looking for a hot cup of apple cider and pumpkin or two to round out the season. Here's a list of places you and your pals can go for some a ghourd ol' time.

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm - This patch is located at 7595 California Drive in Colorado Springs. The farm is open through Oct. 31 and reservations are required. You can purchase tickets here .

Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm - Pumpkin Fest is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Saturday in October, except Oct. 9. Most Saturdays in October from 10:00-2:00. Price of admission is $5, but does not include the price of your pumpkin. You can purchase tickets here .

Wishing Star Farm - Come enjoy pumpkins and the largest petting Zoo in El Paso County at Wishing Star Farm Fall Fest. The patch is located at 24024 State Highway 94 in Ellicott and t ickets can be purchased here .

Miners' Pumpkin Patch - This pumpkin patch is at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry at 225 North Gate Blvd in Colorado Springs. They're open Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.. You can purchase tickets here .

