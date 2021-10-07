CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Here’s where you can go pumpkin picking this year in Southern Colorado

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sxcE_0cKQvmqK00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's fall y'all, which means we're looking for a hot cup of apple cider and pumpkin or two to round out the season. Here's a list of places you and your pals can go for some a ghourd ol' time.

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm - This patch is located at 7595 California Drive in Colorado Springs. The farm is open through Oct. 31 and reservations are required. You can purchase tickets here .

Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm - Pumpkin Fest is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Saturday in October, except Oct. 9. Most Saturdays in October from 10:00-2:00. Price of admission is $5, but does not include the price of your pumpkin. You can purchase tickets here .

Wishing Star Farm - Come enjoy pumpkins and the largest petting Zoo in El Paso County at Wishing Star Farm Fall Fest. The patch is located at 24024 State Highway 94 in Ellicott and t ickets can be purchased here .

Miners' Pumpkin Patch - This pumpkin patch is at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry at 225 North Gate Blvd in Colorado Springs. They're open Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.. You can purchase tickets here .

The post Here’s where you can go pumpkin picking this year in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief

PINE, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been more than two years since a bull elk with a tire stuck around its neck was spotted near Conifer, but finally, the tire has been removed. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared an update Monday saying the bull elk was caught and tranquilized on Saturday evening, and officers were able The post Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been about four years since people on the east side of Pueblo have had easy access to a grocery store. Since then, it's been commonly referred to as a food desert. But with new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming in, it's possible that could be changing. There used to The post Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bristol Brewing Co. launches benefit beers 12-pack for non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bristol Brewing Co., known in Colorado for its high-quality beers and community focus, will launch the premiere Benefit Beers 12-pack with a release party to toast three local nonprofits. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of each pint and 12-pack will be donated to the non-profits. The The post Bristol Brewing Co. launches benefit beers 12-pack for non-profits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs homeless man gifted food truck after viral TikTok

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former chef, Tony Rojas, has been living in his van for 18 months with his wife after losing his job due to the pandemic. Now, he has a new form of income that he's always wanted. One day in a WalMart parking lot, Charlie Rocket stumbled upon Rojas and The post Colorado Springs homeless man gifted food truck after viral TikTok appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO News Channel 13

Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Almost everything a person needs to buy is more expensive these days, according to the US Department of Labor and Statistics, and not even food banks are immune to the impacts. A consumer report released September 14th by the USDOL showed the all-items index increased 5.3% between August 2020 and The post Rising cost of food affecting Colorado food banks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent damage inflicted by vandalism on two consecutive nights at Venezia Park will cost around $30,000 to repair, a city official confirmed Monday. The newer park on the city's northeast side also was targeted by vandals in 2018, which led officials to install $450,000 in security cameras designed to deter The post Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rep. Boebert makes Pueblo stop for Columbus Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite the recent abolishment of Columbus Day in the state of Colorado, Pueblo's Italian community would not be deterred from honoring their heritage. Dozens came out to the controversial bust of Christopher Columbus in front of Rawlings Library to celebrate, but also to see the keynote speaker, Rep. Lauren Boebert. On The post Rep. Boebert makes Pueblo stop for Columbus Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

ICU beds at 92% capacity in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The most recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows that 92% of ICU hospital beds in the state are full. According to El Paso County Public Health regional hospital data, the highest number of patients for a condition related to COVID that in the The post ICU beds at 92% capacity in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Patch#Museum#Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hosts information session on search for Westside Community Center operator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is looking for a new Westside Community Center operator. Residents are invited to learn more about the City's goal and the request for proposal (RFP) process at a public information session. According to the City, officials will explore options that allow the facility to serve The post Colorado Springs hosts information session on search for Westside Community Center operator appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs celebrates inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representatives from the City of Manitou Springs, Southern Cheyenne Nation, Lakota Dakota Cahuilla Nation, and Manitou Pollinators Council will be gathering in Mansions Park on Sunday, October 10th from 12PM-2PM for Manitou Springs’ first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A blessing of the area, speeches, a letter of forgiveness, gift exchanging, and traditional drumming and The post Manitou Springs celebrates inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New technology improves forest health, decreases wildfire risk on Pikes Peak’s north slope

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Removing dead or dying trees from steep mountain slopes can be a time-consuming and dangerous job, but new technology is making the process easier and safer on the north slope of Pikes Peak. Colorado Springs Utilities has hired an Oregon company to use two pieces of state-of-the art machinery that The post New technology improves forest health, decreases wildfire risk on Pikes Peak’s north slope appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Exploring the mineral water that put Manitou Springs on the map

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs' mineral water has been appreciated for its health benefits throughout history. According to the Mineral Springs Foundation, for centuries, native peoples revered the effervescent water. The water was used for treating stomach aches, soothe skin problems, and was a tonic for other ailments. The naturally carbonated water inspired The post Exploring the mineral water that put Manitou Springs on the map appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Group of men rebuild bathroom for Colorado Springs homeowner after viral video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a Colorado Springs contractor destroyed his work because of a payment dispute, the homeowner can now expect a happy ending. In September, Amber Trucke shared a now-viral video of contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado taking a sledgehammer to her bathroom. Trucke told her contractors from Dream Home Remodel of The post Group of men rebuild bathroom for Colorado Springs homeowner after viral video appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Park tour held Thursday ahead of Election Day vote for sales tax increase to fund parks, trails, open spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local parks advocates conducted a media tour of several parks facilities Thursday in support of Issue 2C, next month's ballot initiative to fund proposed projects. KRDO Outdoor advocates and city officials took media crews to three locations to show where projects have already been done and what projects would be The post Park tour held Thursday ahead of Election Day vote for sales tax increase to fund parks, trails, open spaces appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Median home prices see slight drop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between August and September of this year the median home price dropped from $450,000 to $440,000, according new data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors. This dip follows some of the highest home prices and lowest inventory in Colorado Springs' history. Since January, the median home price in the The post Median home prices see slight drop in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs rated some of the worst air quality of 2020 in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In 2020, 237.6 million Americans – more than 70% of the population – were exposed to more than a month of elevated levels of ozone and/or fine particulate pollution, according to Environment Colorado. Colorado Springs rates some of the worst air quality in the state over the course of 2020. Nearly The post Colorado Springs rated some of the worst air quality of 2020 in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Turtle murals to help slow down traffic in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Artists are painting turtles on El Paso Boulevard and Washington Ave. in Manitou Springs in an effort to slow down traffic near the crosswalk. The “Turtle Crossing” Street Safety Pilot Project Mural Installation is going on until Friday, October 8. As part of #ArtsOctober, local artists are coming together to The post Turtle murals to help slow down traffic in Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains reports seeing a 130% increase in patients seeking abortion care in the region after the Texas abortion bill took effect in early September. A federal judge in Texas just blocked the bill Wednesday, but it's unclear how long that block will be in place. The post Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Powers and I-25 interchange ribbon cutting ahead of official opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- I-25 & Powers is one of the biggest traffic interchanges in the Pikes Peak region. It's set to open this month for commuting Coloradans, starting with a ribbon cutting today, Thursday October 7th. According to the I-25 and Powers project team, the interchange--temporarily named Voyager Parkway-- will provide direct access to The post Powers and I-25 interchange ribbon cutting ahead of official opening appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy