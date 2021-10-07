Royal News Roundup: Princess Beatrice's Baby Name Reveal, Kate Middleton’s Latest Project & More
Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 7, 2021. Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales participated in a special tree event last week to mark the start of the U.K.’s official planting season. The duo invited local schoolchildren to attend the get-together, which took place at their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The event marked the start of The Queen's Green Canopy, a U.K.-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.www.purewow.com
