Royal News Roundup: Princess Beatrice's Baby Name Reveal, Kate Middleton’s Latest Project & More

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere, all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 7, 2021. Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales participated in a special tree event last week to mark the start of the U.K.’s official planting season. The duo invited local schoolchildren to attend the get-together, which took place at their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The event marked the start of The Queen's Green Canopy, a U.K.-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

www.purewow.com

purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

25 Years Later, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Wedding Dress Still Stuns

For her September 21, 1996, wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette was ready to surprise. It was one of the most anticipated nuptials since Princess Diana and Prince Charles, but instead of a cathedral filled with thousands of people, the couple chose the First African Baptist Church on Cumberland Island, Georgia, with about 40 guests in attendance. For their rehearsal dinner and reception, they celebrated at the island’s Greyfield Inn, where most of their guests stayed as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Edward's health secret revealed

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, previously gave royal fans an insight into how he takes stock of his health. During a visit to Bristol, he was photographed alongside his wife Sophie Wessex and their son James, Viscount Severn, and the snaps revealed that Prince Edward was wearing a FitBit.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

Despite being so young, Prince George is pretty close to the throne. The youngster — who's the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — is third in the line of succession when it comes to the British royal family, poised to become the main monarch after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad all abdicate the throne.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a bold purple suit for visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bold purple, two-piece suit during a visit to Northern Ireland today (29 September). The Duchess wore tailored suit trousers and a double breasted suit jacket in a coordinating purple by Emilia Wickstead. She wore paired the suit with a black turtle neck top and accessorised the look with a simple black clutch bag and textured, waved pony tail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton could finally ride horses with her and Prince William's children

Bridie Wilkins The Duchess of Cambridge has been unable to ride with her children with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there could be a solution in the future. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, previously revealed she was allergic to horses back in...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES

