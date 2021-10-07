Robeson County Teacher Finds Loaded Gun in Kindergarteners Backpack

Earlier this week, a teacher found a loaded gun in a kindergartener’s backpack in Robeson County. According to district spokesperson Glen Burnette, the gun was found by a teacher at Tanglewood Elementary School. Yesterday, Burnette said the child went to a classroom without a backpack and their mom called a relative to go home and get the bag and bring it to school, that relative allegedly picked up the wrong bag, which had the loaded gun inside. The teacher found the gun during snack time and no one else ever saw it or was alerted to it. According to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, a woman was charged in connection but their name and charges are unknown at this time.