Police Monitored MB Middle School Yesterday After Threat Made Tuesday
There was heavy police presence at Myrtle Beach Middle School yesterday after a threat was made by a student on Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department was made aware of the threat Tuesday afternoon. After an investigation officers determined students and staff were not in danger. The student that made the threat was identified and questioned Tuesday night and will not be allowed to attend school. Officers are continuing their investigation.www.wfxb.com
