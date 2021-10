The North Carolina Department of Transportation has approved a $432 million contract to widen I-95 through Lumberton. The project will include widening the interstate into eight lanes, four on each side, between Exit 13 and mile marker 21 and replacing bridges with taller, wider and longer spans at Exit 17, 19 and 20. The project won’t begin until Summer 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026.