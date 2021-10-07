CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School renovations nearing completion

thebuffalocentertribune.com
 5 days ago

The big summer renovation project at North Iowa Elementary School is almost finished, as some of the last remaining items are expected to arrive within a month. “By far the biggest challenge with the whole project has been materials coming in later than expected,” said North Iowa Supt. Joe Erickson. He says all the construction crews were incredible over the summer at getting work done once the materials were in place, but some things were truly out of their control.

thebuffalocentertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite roundup: fire, school renovations and more

Mesquite ISD facilities are currently receiving renovations. Pete Pape, assistant superintendent of business affairs, said the Poteet welding room was expanded after removing one of the walls. North Mesquite and Mesquite High School received bathroom renovations. Mesquite High School also gained more storage space to store athletic equipment and a...
MESQUITE, TX
Rochester Business Journal

Renovation complete on St. Bernard’s Park senior apartments

The stately St. Bernard's Park apartment community has been brought back to life again through the collaborative efforts of Edgemere Development Inc. and CB-Emmanuel Realty LLC. Over the past two years, the 130-year-old structure along Lake Avenue and across from Holy Sepulchre Cemetery underwent a $27.98 million rehabilitation and preservation effort that modernized 160 affordable apartments ...
ROCHESTER, NY
Times-Leader

Historic clock tower renovation underway at Bellaire High School

BELLAIRE — Work is underway to renovate the historic clock tower atop Bellaire High School. The white and red clock tower, which is a well-known Bellaire landmark, can be seen for miles around. As work is underway to renovate it, scaffolding has been erected around it to allow workers to reach the structure.
BELLAIRE, OH
Stamford Advocate

Committee to oversee renovations at 3 Darien schools

DARIEN — A committee has been approved to oversee the renovations planned for three of the town’s elementary schools. The committee will oversee the renovation and construction work at Hindley, Holmes and Royle elementary schools. While each school charge was voted on separately for grant reasons, the three projects will be handled by the same committee.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
shoredailynews.com

Northampton Supervisors vote to proceed with bond sale for school renovations

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors voted to proceed with an October 19 bond sale to raise $42 million for the renovation of Northampton High School. Following a public hearing at which no citizens spoke, the Board began the discussion of the bond sale. Currently rates are approximately 1.8%, and the Board followed the recommendation of County Finance Director John Chandler to place a rate ceiling at 3%.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
rdrnews.com

ENMU-Roswell nears completion of Physical Plant Building

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell plans to occupy its newest building in about a week, although a ribbon-cutting will have to wait for now. The Physical Plant Building near West Mathis Street and West Earl Cummings Loop is the first new building for the campus since 2012, when the Student Success Center was completed.
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School
advantagenews.com

Grafton Dinky project nears completion

Before the Great River Road, the most efficient way of getting between Alton and Grafton was to ride the Dinky. The Dinky was a "railbus" that provided transportation along a railroad track at the foot of the bluffs between 1933 and 1953. A replica of the Dinky is being placed in Grafton to commemorate the history of that mode of transportation.
GRAFTON, IL
nymdispatch.com

Air quality project nears completion at NYM

Elementary, high school both complete air quality project. If you didn’t break a sweat walking through the doors at New York Mills School this fall, there is a good reason for that, and it has nothing to do with the temperature outside. After two years of construction projects at NY Mills School, the air quality project at the school is in its final stages.
EDUCATION
WVNews

Grantsville school renovation $1.3 million over budget

OAKLAND — Garrett County commissioners have committed $650,000 toward rising construction costs for the renovation of Grantsville Elementary School. Students this year are attending classes at Northern Middle School while work is under way to close in the elementary school’s open floor plan at an original cost of $3.7 million.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
islandfreepress.org

Hatteras Village Pathway nears completion

With just a few minor items to complete, such as the final clean-up of miscellaneous construction materials and adding crosswalks, the Hatteras Village Pathway is nearing completion, per a recent update from project organizers. The project, which was featured on the October 2021 cover of Carolina County magazine, (the monthly...
POLITICS
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon YMCA completes 2-year, $3.5-million renovation

Members of the YMCA of Mount Vernon are enjoying the benefits of a much-needed $3.5-million renovation following a successful capital campaign. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 20 to officially recognize the completion of the extensive project, which began construction in 2019. “We completed the last project right before the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Navasota Examiner

Plantersville Town Hall completes renovation

The Board of Directors of Plantersville Town Hall, Inc. were pleased to welcome approximately 200 attendees to its grand re-opening celebration Saturday, Oct. 2. Board President Karen Hale began with introductions. Father Ed Kucera, of St. Mary Catholic Church in Plantersville, blessed the occasion. There were comments from State Representative Cecil Bell and Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth. Johnny McNally, Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director led the Ribbon Cutting ceremony officially marking the re-opening of Plantersville Town Hall.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Kankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee School District exploring junior high renovation, expansion

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will be seeking bids for a $9 million to $10 million renovation and expansion project at Kankakee Junior High School, with a key feature of the project being to expand the school’s cafeteria. “One of the main objectives is to give more space to...
KANKAKEE, IL
KWTX

Work nearly completed on new Waco fire station

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is getting a new station, and it’s one the city hopes will have an impact on the community. All fire stations are meant to serve communities, but the new fire station on 25th street in Waco will have a dedicated space where people can come and gather in the fire administration building.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy