School renovations nearing completion
The big summer renovation project at North Iowa Elementary School is almost finished, as some of the last remaining items are expected to arrive within a month. “By far the biggest challenge with the whole project has been materials coming in later than expected,” said North Iowa Supt. Joe Erickson. He says all the construction crews were incredible over the summer at getting work done once the materials were in place, but some things were truly out of their control.thebuffalocentertribune.com
