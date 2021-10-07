Bach: Brandenburg Concertos – Berlin Academy for Ancient Music
The brilliant Berlin Academy for Ancient Music, with special guests violinist Isabelle Faust and violist Antoine Tamestit, celebrates the 300th anniversary of J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg concertos. Widely regarded as among the finest orchestral compositions of the Baroque era, these six works dedicated to the Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt in 1721 explore a dizzying array of instrumental combinations and timbres. Originally given as a gift to the Margrave, these works are considered some of the best compositions in this era with their innovative blending of instruments.www.wfmt.com
Comments / 0