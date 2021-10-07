Seasons Change But SF Remains #1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – More than 18 months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll of residents in and around Silicon Valley find many in a state of discontent about the region and over half have thought about leaving. According to the Silicon Valley Poll (.pdf) commissioned by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group, 71% feel the quality of life in the Bay Area has grown worse over the past five years. That sentiment was felt across all age and income groups, racial groups and party affiliations, along with people who owned or...

